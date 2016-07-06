Serena Williams reveals that she agreed to appear in the Beyonce’s Sorry video

She’s a six-time Wimbledon champion and the highest paid female athlete in the world as well as being a fashion designer and recently added to her impressive CV by starring in Beyonce’s Sorry music video.

Now Serena Wiliams, 34, has revealed she accepted the role in the video in which Beyonce sings about having no remorse over enjoying herself after being cheated on because sh connected to the sentiment.

‘I am not sorry for who I am,’ she told Grazia of the video, which sees her twerking alongside the entertainment icon.

