Serena Williams sets sights on `outrageous` comeback in January at Australia Open

Johannesburg [South Africa], Aug 16: Former world number one Serena Williams, who is expecting her first child next month, has revealed that she has set herself the most `outrageous` goal of making a comeback at the Australian Open in January.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with Vogue, the American star admitted that she has been feeling a “new power” from her pregnancy while adding that she has set her sights on title defence in Melbourne.

“It’s the most outrageous plan.I just want to put that out there. That’s, like, three months after I give birth. I’m not walking anything back, but I’m just saying it’s pretty intense,” Sport24 quoted the 36-year-old as saying.

Williams revealed that she had been thoroughly following tennis during her ongoing pregnancy lay-off, including her elder sister Venus Williams’ route to the Wimbledon finals.

She asserted that she is also bidding to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

“Obviously, if I have a chance to go out there and catch up with Margaret, I am not going to pass that up. If anything, this pregnancy has given me a new power,” she said.

Williams, 23-time Grand Slam champion, who was pregnant when she bagged the Australian Open in January, had earlier expressed her strong desire to make a return to tennis next year.

The tennis star, who accidentally revealed her pregnancy in April when she posted a picture of herself on Snapchat captioned “20 weeks, is due to give birth during the US Open beginning August 28.

(With ANI Inputs)