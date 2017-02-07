Serial molester and paedophile from Delhi caught for abusing a four-year-old girl in Vijay Vihar
NEW DELHI, Feb7: Police on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly abducting and abusing a four-year-old girl in Vijay Vihar, Rohini. The man confessed to the cops that he had sexually abused at least seven other children since 2007 and had been arrested twice earlier.
Delving into his case, the cops did indeed find that the arrested Naresh was a serial offender, having been arrested not only for paedophilia, but also under the Excise Act for running an illicit liquor business from home. He had been first arrested in 2007 for molesting a child, but avoided jail by paying a bail of Rs 1,000. Six years later, he was apprehended for stalking and molesting the five-year-old daughter of a neighbour. Naresh was sentenced to three years in prison, but was bailed out in 2014 by a court. Police said that a few days after his release, he was sent back to jail for bootlegging and was freed only in April last year.
On Monday, the girl’s mother, who irons clothes for a living, noticed the man carrying off her daughter and raised an alarm. The panicked man tried to gag the girl and flee with her, but was intercepted by local residents, who beat him and handed him over to the cops.
MN Tiwari, DCP (Rohini), said, “We have booked him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. During interrogation, he admitted to having committed such crimes earlier too.”