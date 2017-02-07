Serial molester and paedophile from Delhi caught for abusing a four-year-old girl in Vijay Vihar

NEW DELHI, Feb7: Police on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly abducting and abusing a four-year-old girl in Vijay Vihar, Rohini. The man confessed to the cops that he had sexually abused at least seven other children since 2007 and had been arrested twice earlier.

Delving into his case, the cops did indeed find that the arrested Naresh was a serial offender, having been arrested not only for paedophilia, but also under the Excise Act for running an illicit liquor business from home. He had been first arrested in 2007 for molesting a child, but avoided jail by paying a bail of Rs 1,000. Six years later, he was apprehended for stalking and molesting the five-year-old daughter of a neighbour. Naresh was sentenced to three years in prison, but was bailed out in 2014 by a court. Police said that a few days after his release, he was sent back to jail for bootlegging and was freed only in April last year.

On Monday, the girl’s mother, who irons clothes for a living, noticed the man carrying off her daughter and raised an alarm. The panicked man tried to gag the girl and flee with her, but was intercepted by local residents, who beat him and handed him over to the cops.

MN Tiwari, DCP (Rohini), said, “We have booked him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. During interrogation, he admitted to having committed such crimes earlier too.”

Naresh sold illicit brew from his home and trawled the area in search for small, unattended girls. If he found a girl alone, he would spirit her off to a lonely spot nearby and sexually assault her. He mainly targeted girls from the same colony so he could keep tabs on them after his heinous acts. If they told their parents about their ordeal, the bootlegger disappeared from the place till the matter cooled down.

Police officers said that in addition to the two crimes for which he was arrested, Naresh also claimed to have abused other children who had not approached the cops. Family members of such survivors are being traced. Police have also issued an appeal in the residential areas close to the paedophile’s home to report any incidents involving Naresh.

During questioning, Naresh said that he had come to Delhi in 1990 with his parents and started aiding his father, Mahender, as a labourer. His mother used to work as a household help in Rohini. After his father’s death, Naresh got involved in bootlegging in partnership with another criminal, with whom he later had a falling out.