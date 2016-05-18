Series win will move Sri Lanka into sixth position in Test rankings

Dubai, May 18: England will aim to narrow the gap with third-ranked Pakistan while Sri Lanka will target moving ahead of sixth-ranked South Africa in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings when the three-Test series begins at Headingley on Thursday.

England currently sits in fourth position on 105 points (six behind Pakistan), while Sri Lanka is on 88 points in seventh spot (four behind South Africa). If England wins all the three Tests, then it will rise to 109 points (two behind Pakistan) while a 2-0 win will put it on 108 points (three behind Pakistan).

In contrast, Sri Lanka can move to as high as 98 points, but to make this to happen, it will have to win all three Tests. In this scenario, there will be a three-way tie between New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka, but when the rankings are calculated beyond the decimal point, then New Zealand will be ranked fourth, England fifth and Sri Lanka sixth.

A 2-1 or 1-0 win will earn Sri Lanka six points, which will put it two points ahead of South Africa, while a 2-0 win will put the Asian side on 96 points.

This is the ninth time England is hosting Sri Lanka in a Test series. Of the previous eight series, England has won four, while Sri Lanka has triumphed twice, including a 1-0 win on the previous tour in 2014. Overall, England leads Sri Lanka 6-5 in 14 series, while in 28 Tests played between the two sides to date, England has won 10 against Sri Lanka’s eight.Meanwhile, Joe Root will resume his battle for the number-one batting position with Australia captain Steve Smith, who is presently sitting on top of the tree. Root, who twice peaked to the number-one ranking last year, trails Smith by 36 points. Some strong performances with the bat will help the Yorkshireman surge to the top and then potentially strengthen his position in the four-Test series against Pakistan, which begins on July 14.

Australia returns to the Test arena at almost the same time when it travels to Sri Lanka for a three-Test series, which begins in Pallekele onJuly 26.

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews is the other batsman who features inside the top 10. He is currently occupying the eighth position and has a chance to return to the top five as he trails fifth-ranked Younus Khan of Pakistan by 18 points.

Those outside the top 10 and aiming to improve their rankings include England captain Alastair Cook (14th) and Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal (20th).

England fast bowler Stuart Broad will defend his number-one position when he will take the field at Headingley. The 29-year-old moved to the top of the chart following the Johannesburg Test against South Africa earlier this year, and leads India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin by just one point. Not only to retain his number-one spot but to also put some daylight between himself and Ashwin, Broad will need to put in some impressive performances in the series.

Not too far behind is his new-ball partner James Anderson. The Lancastrian, who achieved his career-high second ranking against the West Indies last year in Barbados, is currently in fifth position, and trails third-ranked Yasir Shah of Pakistan by 41 points and fourth-ranked Dale Steyn of South Africa by 36 points.

Left-arm spinner Rangana Herath is Sri Lanka’s highest-ranked bowler in 11th position and has an opportunity to return to the top 10 as he is just five points behind South Africa’s 10th-ranked Vernon Philander. Steven Finn of England is eight places and 121 points behind the Sri Lankan.

England boasts two players inside the top five of the all-rounders’ list. Broad is third, while Ben Stokes is fourth. The list is headed by India’s Ashwin.

Series schedule:

19-23 May – 1st Test, Headingley, Leeds

27-31 May – 2nd Test, Chester-le-Street

9-13 June – 3rd Test, Lords

MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings (Before the start of England-Sri Lanka series)

Rank Team Points

1 Australia 118

2 India 112

3 Pakistan 111

4 England 105

5 New Zealand 98

6 South Africa 92

7 Sri Lanka 88

8 West Indies 65

9 Bangladesh 57

Note: Zimbabwe has 12 points but has not played the required eight Test matches over the new rating period to be included on the main table. It will reflect on the table as soon as it plays two more Tests



MRF ICC Test Player Rankings (before the start of England-Sri Lanka Test series)

Batsmen (top 10)

Rank Player Team Pts Ave HS Rating

1 Steve Smith Aus 925 60.18 936 v Eng at Lord’s 2015

2 Joe Root Eng 889 54.93 917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015

3 Kane Williamson NZ 868 49.23 893 v Aus at Perth 2015

4 Hashim Amla SA 860 51.45 907 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2013

5 Younus Khan Pak 826 53.94 880 v SL at Lahore 2009

6 AB de Villiers SA 818 50.46 935 v Aus at Port Elizabeth 2014

7 Adam Voges Aus 811*! 95.50 811 v NZ at Christchurch 2016

8 Angelo Mathews SL 808 50.18 877 v NZ at Christchurch 2014

9 David Warner Aus 800 50.06 880 v NZ at Perth 2015

10 Misbah-ul-Haq Pak 764 48.89 842 v NZ at Abu Dhabi 2014

Other selected rankings

Rank Player Team Pts Avge HS Rating

14 Alastair Cook Eng 723 46.56 874 v Ind at Kolkata 2012

20 D. Chandimal SL 675 45.87 690 v NZ at Dunedin 2015

29 D. Karunaratne SL 593 35.26 619 v WI at Galle 2015

36 Jonny Bairstow Eng 562 32.54 589 v SA at Johannesburg 2016

37 Ben Stokes Eng 560 33.73 594 v Aus at Lord’s 2015

42 Kaushal Silva SL 513 31.90 638 v Pak at Colombo (PSS) 2015

46 Moeen Ali Eng 492* 27.91 517 v Aus at The Oval 2015

Bowlers (top 10)

Rank Player Team Pts Avge HS Rating

1 Stuart Broad Eng 872 28.66 880 v SA at Johannesburg 2016

2 R. Ashwin Ind 871! 25.39 871 v SA at Delhi 2015

3 Yasir Shah Pak 846*! 24.17 846 v Eng at Sharjah 2015

4 Dale Steyn SA 841 22.53 909 v WI at Centurion 2014

5 James Anderson Eng 805 29.18 847 v WI at Barbados 2015

6 Ravindra Jadeja Ind 789*! 23.76 789 v SA at Delhi 2015

7 Trent Boult NZ 757 29.14 825 v Eng at Lord’s 2015

8 Josh Hazlewood Aus 741* 25.77 792 v WI at Hobart 2015

9 Morne Morkel SA 724 29.33 776 v Aus at Cape Town 2011

10 Vernon Philander SA 717 22.08 912 v Ind at Johannesburg 2013

Other selected rankings

Rank Player Team Pts Avge HS Rating

11 Rangana Herath SL 712 29.87 851 v Pak at Colombo (SSC) 2014

19 Steven Finn Eng 591 28.34 624 v NZ at Headingley 2013

25 Dilruwan Perera SL 511* 29.56 531 v Pak at Galle 2014

26 Moeen Ali Eng 496* 39.76 557 v SA at Durban 2015

27 Ben Stokes Eng 493*! 38.07 493 v SA at Centurion 2016

44 D. Chameera SL 354*! 28.27 354 v NZ at Hamilton 2015

45 Suranga Lakmal SL 353* 49.16 363 v NZ at Wellington 2015

46 Mark Wood Eng 351* 34.40 369 v Pak at Dubai 2015



All-rounders (top five)

Rank Player Team Pts HS Rating

1 R. Ashwin Ind 406 419 v WI at Mumbai 2013

2 Shakib Al Hasan Ban 384 419 v Zim at Khulna 2014

3 Stuart Broad Eng 310 382 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2012

4 Ben Stokes Eng 276 /*! 276 v SA at Centurion 2016

5 Vernon Philander SA 275*/ 376 v Aus at Cape Town 2014

*indicates provisional rating; a batsman qualifies for a full rating after playing 40 Test innings; a bowler qualifies for a full rating when he reaches 100 Test wickets.

!indicates career-highest rating