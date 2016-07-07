Services of Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express train to resume on Saturday

Kolkata, July 07: Services of Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express train were suspended for a day on account of Eid festival and will resume on Saturday, according to Indian Railways.

“Maitree Express services were suspended on July 5 on account of Eid,” Railway Spokesperson Anil Saxena said.

He, however, rejected reports that the train service was suspended in the wake of Friday’s deadly terror attack in Dhaka.

Eastern Railway officials said the decision to temporarily suspend running of Maitree Express train was a customary one to avoid operational complications during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

The train’s service would resume its regular run from July 9, the officials said.

Maitree Express runs between Dhaka and Kolkata, two days a week.