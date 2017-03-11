Setback for Congress as BJP establishes lead in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Mar. 11: In a major setback for the Congress in Uttarakhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as per the latest trends is emerging as the frontrunner in the race to form the next government in the hill state.

With 50 seats, the BJP has established a significant lead. As per latest trends, the Indian National Congress (INC) has bagged 10 seats while other parties have bagged four seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly.

Contrary to the 2012 assembly polls, the BJP has been successful in defeating the Congress with a substantial lead in this year’s polls.

According to reports, Chief Minister Harish Rawat is trailing in both Haridwar rural and Kichha seats.

BJP’s Satpal Maharaj has taken a lead in Chaubattakhal.

(ANI)