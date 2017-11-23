Setback for Sasikala: EPS-OPS faction wins back AIADMK’s two-leaves symbol 

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, November 23: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswamy on Thursday confirmed that the Election Commission had awarded the two-leaves symbol to the EPS-OPS faction.

There was dispute behind ownership of the symbol between EPS-OPS faction and the faction led by sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran, the nephew of sacked interim party general secretary Sasikala Natarajan.

Edapaddi K Palaniswamy said that we are very happy that the judgement by the Election Commission is in our favour. The majority of the party workers supported us. It is a fair verdict by Election Commission. We have submitted the affidavits to prove that majority of cadres are with us. Based on this, Election Commission delivered a fair decision.

EC has given judgement in our favour, we are very happy. Majority of party workers supported us: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami on two leaves symbol pic.twitter.com/G8vzLxjE8Z — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2017

In the previous hearing of the case, the EPS-OPS faction told the Election Commission that the two-leaves symbol cannot be assigned to the faction led by Sasikala and Dinakaran as they had been removed from the party.

There was time given by the Madras High Court to the Election Commission till December 31 to assign the two-leaves symbol to the faction of the party which enjoys majority support.

It is wrong.We had facts on our side and majority of MLAs,MPs and party workers were with us.All this was taken into consideration: TN CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami on allegations that judgement was awarded in their favour due to proximity with BJP pic.twitter.com/GloXKJvLGF — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2017

TTV Dinakaran, who moved the court over its decision sought an extension of the deadline to February 28 2018. The Election commission had stooped the two-leaves symbol back in March when the warring factions were contesting the R K Nagar by-polls, necessitated by the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

The by-poll elections were afterwards cancelled over allegations of of payoffs to voters. The elections will be held before the end of the year.