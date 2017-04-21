Setback to Arvind Kejriwal: HC rejected AAP’s plea to use VVPAT EVMs in MCD polls 

New Delhi, April 21: The Delhi High Court dismissed the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) plea on Friday for the use of paper trail voting machines (VVPAT) in the Delhi municipal polls (MCD Polls) scheduled on April 23, saying it cannot pass such an order at the last minute.

Justice AK Pathak said an order for use of Voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT)-enabled Generation 2 or Generation 3 electronic voting machines (EVBMs) cannot be issued at the eleventh hour as it would amount to stalling the election process.

The plea, filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as also by Mohd Tahir Hussain who is a candidate in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, has contended that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to be used in the polls were obsolete and open to tampering.

During the arguments before dismissing the plea, the court asked the state election commission of Delhi why it did not opt for Voter-verified paper audit trail Electronic Voting Machines (VVPAT EVMs) in view of the Supreme Court’s observation in Subramanian Swamy’s case that such machines should be brought into use in a phased manner.

In its arguments, the Delhi poll panel said the question raised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) polls was sending a wrong message to the voters.