Setting up blood donation camps: China pretends they are ready for battle over Doklam issue

Beijing/ China, August 17: China is setting up blood donation and collection camps at Doklam area, says media reports. China would be pretending that they are getting ready for a battle against India on the Doklam standoff.

According to media reports, many hospitals at several Chinese provinces are controlling the use of blood. A hospital in Changsha (the capital of Hunan Province) reportedly has relocated its blood bank following orders of the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA). In order to refill the supply, local government has organised a blood collection drive.

A few other major hospitals at Hubei Province and the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region are also practising the same. The stocks of blood had been transferred before the Jiuzhaigou earthquake in Sichuan Province on August 8. Now they would be transferred to Tibet, says media reports.

It has been two months that India-China troops standoff at Doklam as India objected China in constructing a road at the trijunction. India didn’t allow the construction of road as Chinese troops ignored Bhutanese protests. China states that they would continue defending Dong Lang, as it lies in the Chinese territory. China says that the only solution for Doklam issue is India withdrawing its troops and equipment from the area.

Sushma Swaraj, Indian External Affairs Minister, has already stated that India is a land of peace and thus talks are going on to resolve Doklam issue in a diplomatic way to avoid any war.

(Inputs from ANI)