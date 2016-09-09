Seven biryani samples collected from Haryana’s Mewat test positive for beef

Chandigarh,Sept9: The biryani meat samples collected by Police and animal husbandry department officials from meat-sellers across Mewat in Haryana have been found positive for beef, according to a report.

According to News18.com, a report prepared by Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Hisar has confirmed the presence of beef in all the seven meat samples of biryani.

Dr Shrikant Sharma, vice-chancellor of the university was quoted as saying that the laboratory’s report has already been sent to the government.

On August 24, the Haryana government issued orders to collect Biryani samples to check alleged beef consumption in Biryani at shops and markets in the area and seven meat samples were collected from food stalls for lab test.

MUST READ “All seven samples of biryani collected by the Mewat police have been found positive for beef. This is a serious offence,” a government source was also quoted as saying.

Deputy Director of Mewat Animal Husbandry Department Narender Kumar further informed that more samples will be collected if such complaints were received.

The Cow Protection Task Force (CPTF) has spruced up its network of informers in areas where beef consumption is suspected to be high, official sources said.

Bharti Arora, CPTFs nodal officer and the Deputy Inspector General of Police, said they are yet to receive the report on the seven samples taken from Mundaka.

Arora, who was appointed the nodal officer on July 5, added that checking biryanis is a part of other measures taken by the task force to curb beef consumption.

Arora held a meeting with Mewat superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh and chairperson of Haryana Gau Seva Aayog Bhani Ram Mangla at Nuh on Tuesday and directed officials to be on their toes in the wake of complaints about the usage of beef in biryani.

Meanwhile, Haryana Congress vice-president Aftab Ahmed said the measures were a “humiliation to the minority community and the particular area”.

Earlier in March, the Haryana government enforced Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gau Samvardhan Act 2015 making cow slaughter punishable with rigorous imprisonment up to 10 years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Meanwhile, police and cow vigilantes in Haryana are keeping close vigil to avoid any such incident in view of Eid al-Adha to be celebrated next week.