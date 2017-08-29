Seven coaches of Nagpur-bound Duronto Express derails near Asangaon in Maharashtra

Mumbai,August29:Seven coaches of Nagpur-bound Duronto Express derailed on Tuesday near Asangaon in Maharashtra. Railway officials said there have been no casualties so far. Reports suggest a rescue team has reached from Kalyan.

“Seven coaches of Duronto Express Nagpur-Mumbai 12290 derailed between Asangaon and Vasind railway stations. So far, no casualties have been reported,” the Central Railway PRO said.

The derailment took place just days after the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed in Auraiya district on August 23 At least 81 people were injured after nine coaches of the train derailed in Uttar Pradesh, making it the second train accident in a week. On August 19, Kalinga Utkal Express had also derailed in Muzaffarnagar killing 22 people. Taking moral responsibility for the train accidents under his watch, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu had offered to resign but was asked by the Prime Minister to “wait”.

9.30 am: Four trains diverted due to Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailment via Kalyan-Lonavala-Pune-Daund-Manmad. Five buses have also read the spot to carry stranded passengers.

9.25 am: While there have been no major injuries today, Friday’s derailment of a suburban local between Andheri and CSMT near Mahim railway station left six people injured. “I tried jumping out of the coach when it was getting derailed. My left leg received serious injuries. I was heading for my work when this happened and now I fear whether I will be able to recuperate soon to able to report to work this month,” Bankelal Kanojiya (38), a victim told The Indian Express.

9.20 am: A helpline booth has been provided near Deputy station superintendent’s office near Platform Number 1 at Nagpur stations.