Seven die in Haryana motor vehicle collison accident in Ambala

Chandigarh, March 1 : At least seven persons were killed and four injured in a collision between a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) and a truck in Ambala city of Haryana, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the Chevorlet Tavera MUV was completed damaged in the accident near Naraingarh town, 55 km from here.

The truck driver fled from the spot.

The injured were rushed to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here.

The victims were travelling from Panchkula to Uttar Pradesh to attend a wedding.

–IANS

