Jammu, Dec 29: At least seven people died when a passenger taxi met with an accident and rolled down into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“A taxi last evening met with an accident on Gulabgard-Ishtyari road in Padder area of Kishtwar District,” police spokesman here said.

He said that the passenger taxi met with an accident near village Thumb some 150 KMs from Kishtwar.