Seven killed, 19 injured after bus-truck collision in Dhaka’s Gopalganj Sadar

Dhaka/Bangladesh, December 2: In a tragic incident of road accident seven people were killed and 19 others were injured after a bus smashed into a truck in the Betgram area of Gopalganj Sadar, Dhaka.

Reportedly, the accident took place on Dhaka-Khulna highway when the bus hit a standing truck on Friday evening.

Those injured in the accident were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to a senior medical officer at the Gopalgand Sadar Hospital, five people were brought dead and a baby boy had succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

