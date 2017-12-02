Seven killed, 19 injured after bus-truck collision in Dhaka’s Gopalganj Sadar

 Dhaka/Bangladesh, December 2: In a tragic incident of road accident seven people were killed and 19 others were injured after a bus smashed into a truck in the Betgram area of Gopalganj Sadar, Dhaka.

Reportedly, the accident took place on Dhaka-Khulna highway when the bus hit a standing truck on Friday evening.

Those injured in the accident were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to a  senior medical officer at the Gopalgand Sadar Hospital, five people were brought dead and a baby boy had succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

More details awaited. (ANI)

