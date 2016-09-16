Seven killed,50 injured as Typhoon Meranti hits China’s Fujian province

Beijing,Sept16:At least seven persons was killed,9 missing and over 50 others injured after Typhoon Meranti, the world’s strongest typhoon this year so far, hit China’s Fujian province.

The strongest typhoon that hit Fujian Thursday since records began in 1949 brought gales of up to 48 meters per second and also destroyed an 871-year-old heritage bridge in Yongchun County.

The Dongguan Bridge was a protected heritage site and built in 1145 during the Song Dynasty.

The typhoon has left one person dead and 51 injured, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The wind uprooted trees, shattered windows and disrupted water supplies in many communities in Xiamen city.

More than 3.2 million homes had no electricity in Fujian at one point and 1.44 million were still without power by Thursday night.

More than 32,000 boats returned to harbour, and over 300,000 people in Fujian were evacuated, the report said.

The typhoon also brought heavy rainfall as it moved to lash Zhejiang Province.

Record amount of precipitation of over 400 millimetres was reported at two monitoring stations.

More than 63,000 people in Zhejiang were relocated.