Seven Naxals, including five women killed in encounter in Maharashtra.

Gadchiroli/Maharashtra, December 07: Seven Naxals, including five women, were neutralised by police in an encounter in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Wednesday.

The encounter took place at about 7 a.m. in a forest in Kalled village of the district, according to police.

Reportedly, the encounter began when a commando unit of the police was fired upon after the latter had cordoned off the area over a tip-off about the presence of Naxals in the village.

The police have also identified six Maoists who were carrying a reward of Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh on their head.

In this encounter, the police party also recovered some weapons including two Self-Loading Rifles, two 8mm rifles, two 12 bore rifles, one 12 bore pistol. (ANI)

