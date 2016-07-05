Seven of the eight accused in police custody on charges of minors’ assault 

Bengaluru, June 5: Seven of the eight accused have been arrested by Hoskote police for stripping and beating up three minor boys for an alleged theft.

The police arrested four on Sunday in addition to three on Saturday. One more person who is gone absconding is yet to be arrested.

The three victims met Dr Kripa Alva, Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR), on Monday. Dr Alva said that the problem started a month ago when the boys had been into the compound of one of the accused while they were playing cricket.

“The accused assaulted the boys repeatedly. Only after someone intervened, the accused fled and the boys were rescued. All measures to rehabilitate the boys have been taken. I will meet the police investigating the case on Tuesday,” she said.

It may be recalled that three minor boys were attacked by a group of people accusing them of stealing in a shop in Ambedkar Colony on June 30. They beat them mercilessly after stripping them. The parents of the boys claimed that police refused to register their complaint and did not act against the accused till the next day even after the boys named them and gave their address.

Source: newskarnataka.com