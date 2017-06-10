Seven persons were injured after a bus they were travelling on met with an accident in Hanjura village in central Kashmir

Srinagar,June10:Seven persons were injured after a bus they were travelling on met with an accident in Hanjura village – eight kilometers from Chadoora – in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Saturday.

An eye witness said that the driver crashed the bus with a tree while he was trying to avoid a pothole.

Seven people including the driver, were injured in the mishap, he said.

Local youth, he said, rescued the driver who had been stuck beneath the steering wheel.

The bus was moving from Branwar village to Srinagar when the accident took place.