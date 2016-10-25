Seven women injured in heavy shelling by Pakistani troopers

Srinagar, October 25: Seven women civilians were injured on Tuesday in heavy shelling of Border Security Force (BSF) and civilian targets along the international border in R.S. Pura Sector of Jammu district by Pakistan Rangers, police said.

The Pakistan troopers used mortars and automatic weapons, injuring the seven women, police said.

“The BSF is effectively retaliating now and heavy shelling and firing exchanges are going on in the area.

“The injured were given first aid at the local dispensaries and later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu city for specialised treatment,” police said.