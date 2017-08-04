Seven women killed ,six injured when jeep collides with a trailer in Chittorgarh district in Rajasthan

JAIPUR,August4: Seven women were killed and six injured when a jeep collided with a trailer in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan today.

The accident occurred when the victims were in their way to Dungarpur after offering prayers at the Kaila Devi Temple in Karauli district and Sanwaliaji Temple in Chittorgarh, police said.

The deceased were identified as Shakuntala (46), Sunita (45), Vimla (35), Ranjna (47), Rekha (35), Indra (40) and Rameshwai (45).

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital where the condition of two persons is critical, the police said.

