Seven-year-old girl takes train to Geneva airport, boards plane with no ticket

Geneva/Switzerland, November 1: A seven-year-old girl ran away from her parents and took a train to Geneva airport and boarded a plane without a ticket.

The seven-year-old girl gave a slip to her parents near Geneva’s central railway station on Sunday an then went to airport by train. The airport spokesman Bertrand Staempfli said that the girl’s parents contacted the Swiss police and the police tracked her progress through the airport on security videos.

The airport said in a statement that the girl crossed the security gate and managed to pass through the departure gate without being noticed and boarded a plane.

While attempting for the first time, the girl followed a crew towards the plane and was turned back. She vanished in the crowd and pretended that she is looking out for her parents. Second time, the girl managed to get in the plane but was noticed by an official and was handed over to police.

Bertrand Staempfli denied o comment on which airline was involved or where the flight was flying towards. he said that the plane was leaving from the airport’s French sector and the destination was in France.

The Geneva airport sprawls the French-Swiss border and passengers can leave from France or Switzerland. The airport said in a statement that from now onwards, the safety rules and boarding procedures will be tightened.

Bertrand Staempfli said that such an incident should never have happened.