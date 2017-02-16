Seven year-old girl writes letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai for job: Here’s what he replied

New Delhi, Feb 16: Sometimes surprises strike when the least expected. Same happened with Google CEO Sundar Pichai when a 7-year old UK resident, Chloe Bridgewater wrote to him a letter seeking job at the tech major.

Little did she expect the super busy man to respond. However, he did providing a pleasant surprise to the little girl.

Pichai replied saying Chloe to ‘keep working hard and follow her dreams’ and to formally apply to Google when she’s finished with school.

Chloe took to writing the letter to Pichai after her father informed her that Google would be the best place for her to work for its world-famous perks and quality working standards.

Here is the complete letter…