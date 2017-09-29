Several animals were sacrificed for Chhatar Jatra at the Devi Manikeswari Peetha in Odisha’s Kalahandi district

Kalahandi,Sept29: Several animals were sacrificed at the Devi Manikeswari Peetha in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Thursday on the occasion of Chhatar Jatra, despite a ban by the Supreme Court.

Like every year, the Chhatar Vijay Yatra, the largest animal sacrifice of Odisha, this year too, was witnessed by over lakh devotees at Bhawanipatna.

District Magistrate Anjan Kumar said that all possible steps were being taken for awareness to not go for animal sacrifice.

“We are taking all possible steps for all the devotees through NGO agencies to create awareness to not sacrifice animals in the name of faith,” the DM told ANI.

As per the rituals, the ‘Mundabasa’ ritual of goddess Manikeswari is performed at the temple here on Ashtami tithi in Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina.

The ‘Bijay Pratima Chhatar’ of the goddess will be taken out to Jena Khala. After special rituals, the Chhatar of the goddess will return to the temple in a large procession.

The return journey of the Chhatar to the temple is known as Chhatar Yatra