Several areas in Ludhiana suffers as they get contaminated water

Officials pass the buck for delay in checking the problem; samples of Himmat Singh Nagar, Ward No. 6 fail purity test Shivani Bhakoo Ludhiana, April 19 Nine out of the 24 water samples taken from various areas, including Himmat Singh Nagar, Ward Number 6, Industrial Area and Makkar Colony, have failed the purity test. As many as 62 water samples taken from schools out of which 32 schools fail test.

To play safe the Health Department keeps sending press releases to media-houses to show that enough was being done on their part. However, in absence of taking stern action against the concerned authorities, people in city continue to get contaminated water, while the departments remain busy in doing ‘paper-work’ regarding this issue. On being asked, one of the officials of Health Department said, “Our duty is to collect water-samples.