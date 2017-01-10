Several trapped as building collapses in Multan ,Pakistan

Islamabad, Jan 10:: A Building collapses in Multan, several trapped under rubble.At least one man was killed and several others trapped when an under construction building collapsed in Mutan, a city of Pakistan’s Punjab province, sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said that a dead body and an injured person were pulled out from the debris of the building.

A three-storey under-construction plaza in Multan collapsed on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, rickshaws, motorcycles, along with people are trapped beneath the rubble of the collapsed building, DawnNews reported.

Rescue sources say it is unclear how many people are trapped.

Nearby buildings have also been affected by the collapsed building.

An emergency has been imposed in hospitals in the area and rescue operations are ongoing. Debris is being removed by hand.

The rescue operation is being hindered due to severe traffic jams. Traffic is being diverted from the site of the collapse.

The rescue workers reached the spot and started operations in order to take out other workers from the debris.