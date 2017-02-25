Unknown number of people trapped in China hotel fire in Jiangxi province

Beijing, Feb 25 : Unknown number of people were trapped as a fire broke out in a hotel in China’s Jiangxi province on Saturday, firefighters said.

At least three people are dead and 14 injured after a huge fire engulfed a hotel in China.

The blaze broke out at the multi-storey building in Nanchang, the capital of China’s Jiangxi Province on Saturday morning.

Dramatic video footage posted online showed thick, dark smoke billowing from several floors of the hotel and the roof as emergency services raced to the scene.

The fire was spotted on the second floor of the HNA Platinum Mix Hotel in Nanchang, Xinhua news agency quoted firefighters as saying.

More than 10 construction workers were working on a decoration project when the fire erupted, said a woman who escaped the blaze.

A man who broke the window to jump from the second floor was injured and rushed to hospital.

The four-storey hotel is connected to a 24-storey apartment building, where people are also found trapped.

About 10 fire tenders were dousing the flames.

It’s believed an apartment block has also been caught up in the fire which broke out at about 8am local time.

Television images showed victims being taken out on stretchers.

According to local media, the fire broke out on the second floor where construction work was taking place.

–IANS

py/