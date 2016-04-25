Severe heat wave conditions to prevail in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 25: There will be no respite for the people of Telangana from severe heat wave which has so far claimed 49 lives in the state with weatherman saying such conditions will prevail over the next three days.

“No large change in maximum temperatures over Telangana.

They were markedly above normal at one or two places over Telangana. The highest maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius was recorded at Khammam, Ramagundam and Nalgonda,” a statement issued by India Meteorological Department said.

Severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over many parts of all districts of Telangana during the next three days, the Meteorology Department said today.

As many as 49 people have died due to heat wave in Telangana till April 23, a senior official of the State Disaster Management had said.