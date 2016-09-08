Sex CD row: Former AAP minister Sandeep Kumar to be produced before Delhi Court today

New Delhi, September 8: Sacked Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) minister Sandeep Kumar will be produced before a Delhi Court on Thursday in connection with the sex CD row.

Kumar was arrested on Saturday night, hours after a woman alleged that he had drugged and raped her a year ago.

The arrest came three days after Kumar was sacked from the Delhi Cabinet following the release of a video showing the complainant and him in a “compromising position”.

Kumar also lost his primary party membership. To determine the authenticity of the CD, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has initiated an investigation.

Kumar was sacked by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after a CD that contained an ‘objectionable’ video landed at AAP’s office in Delhi.