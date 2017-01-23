Sex racket busted in Gurugram , cops raid spa, 3 men, 12 girls arrested

Gurugram, Jan. 23: A spa centre which was being used as a cover up for operating an active sex racket was busted by the police on Saturday, leading to the arrest of twelve girls and three men.

Acting on a tip off, the police dressed up as clientele visited the spa at MG Road and then raided and detained 15 people in total.

“A raid has been carried out at the Queen’s spa at MG road. We have detained three boys and some girls from the spot,” said Vishal Singh, Station House Officer.

An FIR has been lodged and an investigation is underway. (ANI)