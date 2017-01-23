Sex racket busted in Gurugram , cops raid spa, 3 men, 12 girls arrested

January 23, 2017 | By :
Sex racket busted in Gurugram , cops raid spa, 3 men, 12 girls arrested

Gurugram, Jan. 23: A spa centre which was being used as a cover up for operating an active sex racket was busted by the police on Saturday, leading to the arrest of twelve girls and three men.
Acting on a tip off, the police dressed up as clientele visited the spa at MG Road and then raided and detained 15 people in total.
“A raid has been carried out at the Queen’s spa at MG road. We have detained three boys and some girls from the spot,” said Vishal Singh, Station House Officer.
An FIR has been lodged and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
47 held for anti-‘Padmaavat’ violence in Gurugram
Hyderabad: Sex racket busted, three including Russian rescued
Manual scavenging horror: 8 residents of posh locality arrested on workers death
Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 20 Indian fishermen for poaching in Delft island
Famous civil right activist Teesta Setalvad arrested in varanasi
Kochi: 3 women brutally thrashes Uber driver in vytilla, arrested 
Top