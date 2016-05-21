When ‘sex’ turns to be Kim K’s neckpiece

WashingtonD.C., May 21: Seems like Kim Kardashian is having sex on her mind, at least her latest accessory says so.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star stepped out looking chic in a camel coat, matching bodysuit, bleached and distressed jeans and lace-up booties with the most eye-catching accessory to be her gold Dolce and Gabbana choker emblazoned with the word ‘SEX,’ reports E! Online.

The 35-year-old star has never been afraid to make a bold fashion statement, which she proved perfectly proves with the ‘Sex’ accessory on May 20 while she was out for shopping with hubby Kanye West.