Sex workers to promote sanitary napkin usage through edutainment

Kolkata, May 26: Sex workers in Kolkata will advocate the importance of sanitary napkin usage on ‘Menstrual Hygiene Day’ on Saturday through ‘edutainment’ programmes and cultural performances, an official statement said on Thursday.

“It will act as an occasion to address the challenges and hardships many women and girls face during their menstruation, but also to highlight the positive and innovative solutions being taken to address these challenges,” said Durbar Mahila Samawaya Committee (DMSC), an organisation of sex workers in the statement.

DMSC and Amra Padatik (an organisation by and for the children of sex workers) have scheduled awareness and advocacy programmes in the red-light area of Kalighat, in south Kolkata.

“It will be followed by an edutainment program on the importance of sanitary napkin usage, performance of Komolgandhar (Durbar’s cultural wing) and also promote usage of sanitary napkins among adolescent girls (sex workers’ daughters),” the statement added.