Sexual abuse allegation against Sri Sri Sewa Ashram; Assam government orders probe

Guwahati, Jan 9: The Assam government on Tuesday ordered a magisterial probe into a girl’s allegations of sexual abuse by the director of an orphanage in the state’s Dhemaji district while police are on the lookout for the accused.

Two FIRs have been lodged against Madhav Krishna Goswami, the director of the Sri Sri Sewa Ashram located at Silapathar in the district.

“The girl escaped the orphanage after the director made an attempt to sexually abuse her. She spent the night at the house of one person in the locality. The local people including the women’s organization filed an FIR against the director while the victim filed another FIR,” police said.

“The girl told us that she has been living in the orphanage for last three months and that she and two other girls in the orphanage are subjected to sexual abuse by Goswami. Two accomplices of Goswami also abuse them occasionally. The three planned to escape from the orphanage together but the other two could not manage it,” police said, citing the girl’s complaint.

“We have sent the girl to the court on Tuesday to record her statement in presence of a magistrate. We are also looking for Goswami. Police have gone to find him but failed to get any trace. He is seemingly absconding,” said a senior police official, adding that police are trying to trace him.

Meanwhile, the district administration has already ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and the District Child Protection Officer has also been directed to look into the functioning of the orphanage.