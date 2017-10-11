Sexual relation with wife below the age of 18 years is a punishable offence: Supreme Court

New Delhi, October 11: The Supreme Court ruled that having sexual relation with wife below the age of 18 years is a punishable offence under the Indian Penal Code, on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court had made its judgement while hearing a Public Interest Litigation requesting to permit brides below 18 years of age to file FIR if she is compelled to have a physical relation. The Public Interest Litigation demanded to declare such acts as rape.

While pronouncing the verdict, the Supreme Court showed concern over the system of child marriage, observing that social justice laws had not been executed with the meaning they were established.

Referring to the same, the Apex court said that, “exceptions in rape law is discriminatory, capricious and arbitrary.”

“The exception in rape law under the IPC is contrary to other statutes, violates bodily integrity of girl child,” observed that the Supreme Court.