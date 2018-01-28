Sexuality Transmitted bugs spreading in UK

London, January 28: Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) are on the rise across the world. A new super-bug which can cause infertility has been sweeping the United Kingdom these days.

Quite worryingly, the bug has seemed to have developed a resistance to antibiotics, making it more difficult to treat.

The sexually transmitted infection, which is known as mycoplasma genitalium poses a particular risk to pregnant women specifically. Delay in cure of the STI can cause premature birth.

According to The Independent, cases of the STI were first recorded in the 1980s. Mycoplasma genitalium is spread due to sexual contact, be it intercourse of foreplay.

Researchers believe that one in every 100 sexually active adults is affected by the bug. Its symptoms are often ignored by the person carrying it.

Some of the side-effects to look out for include a burning sensation when you pee, intense pain during sex, discharge from the penis or vagina, pain in pelvic area, and bleeding after sex or between periods.

Regular STI tests for sexually active individuals can help diagnose it. It is advisable that unprotected sex must be followed with a test. A vaginal or penile swab is usually taken to conduct the test.

Use of condoms during intercourse can help in its prevention. It can be cured with a shot of penicillin and other antibiotic courses.