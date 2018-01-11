SFOORTI:This app can helps you to plan rail traffic and optimise freight operations

New Delhi, Jan 11: In a major digital initiative to help plan the traffic flows and optimize freight operations, the Ministry of Railways on Thursday launched Smart the Freight Operation Optimisation and Real Time Information (SFOORTI) App for Freight Managers.

This application provides features for monitoring and managing freight business using Geographic Information System (GIS) views and dashboard.

Few salient features of SFOORTI Application are:

-With this application, movement of freight trains on Geographic Information System (GIS) view can be tracked.

-Both passenger and freight trains can be tracked over Zones/Divisions/Sections in single GIS View.

-Freight business can be monitored.

-Comparative Analysis of Zonal/Divisional Traffic.

-Analysis of new traffic captured and traffic lost.

-This app provides a Bird’s eye view of all Freight Assets in a single window.

-Provides end to end Rake movement on Geospatial view.

-Expected Traffic at Interchange points to evaluate daily performance can be viewed.

-Performance of each zone and divisions with respect to loading and utilisation of freight assets can be viewed.

-Sectional performance monitoring for sections, divisions and zones shall help in traffic routing.

-Freight terminal and sidings can be better monitored to ensure a better turnaround of rakes.

-Position of Rakes for Specific Type of Stock can be viewed through this application. (ANI)