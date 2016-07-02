Shaadi Mubarak Scheme : Poor Families are waiting for financial assistance under this 

Hyderabad, July 2: Thanks to the imprudent decisions of Minority Welfare Department, poor Minority families are kept waiting for the financial assistance under Shaadi Mubarak Scheme.

Minority Welfare Department had decided to assign the job of verification of applications under Greater Hyderabad limits by police department. Orders had been issued in this connection. But police department didn’t accept the proposal, later government also rejected the proposal and handed over the job of verification of applications to the Revenue Department. This delayed verification process as a result thousands of applicants still await financial assistance.

Over 6000 applications await approval in Hyderabad district itself. People are making rounds of Minority Welfare Officer to know the status their application.