Shabana Azmi urges Narendra Modi to make public transport accessible for the differently-abled

Shabana Azmi: IANS File Photo

New Delhi, December 3: On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Saturday, veteran actress Shabana Azmi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make public transport accessible for the differently-abled.

“PM sir we need to make our public transport accessible to people with disabilities. Ramps, toilets functioning, wheelchairs at all railway stations etc,” Shabana posted on Twitter.

Modi hailed the determination of the disabled people on the micro-blogging site.

“On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, I salute determination of our Divyang sisters and brothers and convey my best wishes to them,” Modi tweeted.

“Let us continue our ongoing efforts with renewed vigour and create a nation where both accessibility and equality prevail,” he said.

Since 1992, the UN International Day of Persons with Disabilities has been celebrated annually on December 3 across the world. IANS

