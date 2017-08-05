Shafin Jahan approaches Supreme Court to make his relationship with Hadiya alias Akhila legal.

Kochi/Kerala, August 5: Shafin Jahan, a Muslim man had appeared before the Supreme Court on Friday pleading to make his relationship with a Hindu girl legal. The same was rejected by the Kerala High Court which termed Akit as ‘love jihad’. Following his request, Supreme court has sought a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Kerala government.

On May 25, the Kerala High Court had declared the relationship as ‘null and void’ as it found that Shafin had forcefully converted the 24-year-old Hadiya (earlier named as Akhila) to Islam community after confining her at Malappuram. Thus Shafin’s relationship with the girl was categorised into ‘love jihad’ and the Court ordered state police to investigate such cases.

A division bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud after terming the case ‘serious’ and ‘sensitive’ had asked NIA and Ashokan K M, father of the girl to provide their material possessions to the court. The bench has asked Ashokan to ensure the presence of the girl within 24 hours to ascertain the facts of the case. Advocate Madhavi Divan appearing for Ashokan said that the girl was a ‘helpless victim’ trapped by a racket that uses psychological measures to convert girls to Islam.

Challenging the High Court order, Shafin Jahan says that it is an insult to the freedom of Indian woman. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Indira Jaising represents Shafin in the Supreme Court.

Hadiya was a homoeopathy student in Kerala. In response to her page in the matrimonial website, Shaffin with his family met her in August 2016. They got married during December 2016.

But in August 2016, Ashokan appeared before the High court with a Habeas Corpus petition, in which he stated that his daughter was influenced by some organisation to convert and to get married to a Muslim. Ashokan feared if his daughter would be made to join the extremist organisation like ISIS as Shafin is working in a Gulf Country.