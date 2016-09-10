Shah Rukh and Anushka head to Amsterdam for ‘The Ring’

September 10, 2016 | By :

NewDelhi,Sept10:It’s a schedule wrap for directorImtiaz Ali’s upcoming romantic drama ‘The Ring’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. The leading pair packed their bags and bid goodbye to the beautiful city of Prague, where they were shooting for the past two weeks. The cast and crew are now in Amsterdam for the next schedule. The film that will reportedly be shot around the beautiful locales of Europe, will see SRK play a Punjabi tourist guide while Anushka plays the role of a Gujarati girl.
Without wasting much time, Shah Rukh and Imtiaz got down to shooting their film near prominent tourist destinations in Amsterdam.

“I am…like the Truth. Loving me is easy, if you see it for what it is. Terribly difficult if you want it to be what it isn’t.”

A photo posted by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

@iamsrk on the sets of #thering in Amsterdam.. ? . . . . . #iamsrk #shahrukhkhan #kingofromance #kingkhan #baadshah #Bollywood #india #world #

A photo posted by Iamsrk Official Fan Club (@iamsrk_officialfc) on

With the team ❤️?? the crew moves to Amsterdam #TheRing #WorkingTitle

A photo posted by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

‘The Ring’ is scheduled to hit theatres in 2017.
Tags: , , ,
Related News
Storms blast the Netherlands: Amsterdam airport cancels all flights
Virushka Wedding: Much celebrated marriage in the year 2017
Kohli weds Anushka: Sixth cricketer to take a ‘prize catch’ from Bollywood
 Imtiaz Ali; His movies reflect his fascination towards travelling 
Shah Rukh Khan was summoned by ED, asked to for a personal appearance on July 23 in FEMA case
Shah Rukh Khan, luckily escaped a dangerous accident on the sets of Anand L Rai’s film set
Top