Shah Rukh and Anushka head to Amsterdam for ‘The Ring’
NewDelhi,Sept10:It’s a schedule wrap for directorImtiaz Ali’s upcoming romantic drama ‘The Ring’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. The leading pair packed their bags and bid goodbye to the beautiful city of Prague, where they were shooting for the past two weeks. The cast and crew are now in Amsterdam for the next schedule. The film that will reportedly be shot around the beautiful locales of Europe, will see SRK play a Punjabi tourist guide while Anushka plays the role of a Gujarati girl.
Without wasting much time, Shah Rukh and Imtiaz got down to shooting their film near prominent tourist destinations in Amsterdam.
With the team ❤️?? the crew moves to Amsterdam #TheRing
