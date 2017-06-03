Shah Rukh Khan became the latest victim of a death hoax when a European news network announced him killed in a plane crash

NEW DELHI: Actor Shah Rukh Khan became the latest victim of a death hoax when a European news network announced that the 51-year-old actor was ‘killed in a plane crash along with seven others.’ Today, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the rumour and the ceiling collapse that happened on the sets of Aanand L Rai’s film on Twitter. The Swades actor gave a witty reply to the rumours. “TGIF! Survived the week inspite of a plane crash, fatal accident on sets & yet another title of Imtiaz Ali film!,” tweeted Shah Rukh Khan. On Sunday, a portion of a ceiling collapsed on the sets of Aanand L Rai’s yet-to-titled film, injuring two crew members. Shah Rukh Khan escaped unhurt.

TGIF! Survived the week inspite of a plane crash, fatal accident on sets & yet another title of Imtiaz Ali film! pic.twitter.com/5W5DtrrupA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 2, 2017

Rumours of Shah Rukh Khan’s death led to a lot of panic. Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police Deven Bharti contacted the management of Shah Rukh Khan and was informed that the reports were untrue.

“This isn’t the first time that Shah Rukh Khan has been at the receiving end of a death hoax. But this time, the gravity of the situation was worse since the news made it to a WhatsApp group of Mumbai’s top cops. It had already been picked up by legitimate French and Indian websites. SRK’s team had to field calls all day,” a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Earlier this week, TV actor Shweta Tiwari was victim of a death hoax. She had to deny her death rumours.

“I don’t feel like reacting to such rumours now. Believe it or not, this is the third time people have declared me dead and I have become used to it. Abhinav was the first one to call me up; he was nervous while speaking on phone. I told him to relax and just ignore such baseless rumors. I am very much alive and happily enjoying the evening with my children,” Shweta Tiwari told Daily Bhaskar.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rahul Dholakia’s Raees. He is currently busy shooting for Aanand L Rai’s film. He will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s yet-to-be titled film along with Anushka Sharma.

