Shah Rukh Khan celebrates AbRam’s birthday on plane

Mumbai, May 27: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his youngest son AbRam’s third birthday on a plane.

The 50-year-old actor was flying back to India with his children AbRam and Suhana, whom he fondly called “Minions”. He also shared a photograph on Instagram of his two children.

“Birthday celebrations on the plane to India with two of my Minions. Hope we get a cake…otherwise Kinder eggs will have to do,” the “Dilwale” star tweeted on Thursday night.

AbRam was born on May 27, 2013 via surrogacy and the three-year-old also has sibling Aryan and Suhana.

On the silver screen, Shah Rukh, who was last seen on screen in Maneesh Sharma’s “Fan”, will next be seen in the upcoming movie “Raees”, directed by Rahul Dholkaia.

The “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” actor will be seen sharing screen space with actor Nawazuddin Siddqui and Pakistani talent Mahira Khan in the action thriller film. Sunny Leone has been roped in for a special song in the movie.

