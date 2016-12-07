Shah Rukh Khan looks fierce in new `Raees` poster

December 7, 2016

New Delhi [India], Dec. 7: Shah Rukh Khan is making us all the more curious for his upcoming film’s trailer by giving regular sneak peek of his character in ‘Raees’.
The 51-year-old recently shared another poster of the film on his social media where he is seen in a fierce avatar; in complete contrast to his mellow look in his latest release ‘Dear Zindagi.’
SRK’s new look with kohl-eyes and a stern look portrays the actor in a new light with shades of grey.


Directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment, the movie also features Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
It is slated to release on January 26 next year.

