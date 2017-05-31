Shah Rukh Khan, luckily escaped a dangerous accident on the sets of Anand L Rai’s film set

Mumbai,May31: Shah Rukh Khan, who has a history of suffering injuries while shooting for films, luckily escaped a dangerous accident on the sets of Anand L Rai’s next. The superstar was unharmed but two crew members suffered minor injuries.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com originally attributed to Mumbai Mirror, a large part of the ceiling collapsed at a spot right opposite the place where SRK was seated.

“A prop ladder fell on the makeshift ceiling. The injured crew members were discharged immediately since the injuries were minor. Everybody heaved a sigh of relief that SRK was seated on another side of the set and was unharmed. Shooting was stalled for two days and will resume later this week,” Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.

SRK is unharmed and fans of the actor can heave a sigh of relief.

And as far as the film is concerned, it also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. For the uninitiated, SRK will play a dwarf while Anushka will essay the role of a mentally disabled girl and Katrina will portray herself in the film.

This will be the second film to feature the trio after Yash Chopra’s ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’.