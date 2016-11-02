Shah Rukh Khan made my cinema dream true: Alia Bhatt

Mumbai, Nov 2 : Actress Alia Bhatt says it is superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who made her cinema dream come true.

Alia will soon be seen with SRK in “Dear Zindagi”.

Alia took to Twitter to wish Shah Rukh, who turned 51 on Wednesday. The 23-year-old also shared a photograph of herself and SRK from “Dear Zindagi”.

“To the man who rules hearts…controls minds and has an enviable soul…happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan you made my cinema dream come true,” Alia wrote.

“Dear Zindagi” has been written and directed by Gauri Shinde, and co-produced by Karan Johar under his Dharma Productions banner.

This will be the first time that Shah Rukh and Alia, who is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, will be seen sharing screen space together.

The two will be seen promoting their upcoming film on popular talk show “Koffee with Karan season 5”, which will be aired on Star World and Star World HD from November 6 onwards.

–IANS