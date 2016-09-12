Is Shah Rukh Khan a part of Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’?

Mumbai, Sep 12: We all know that Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar have a great professional relationship. The actor-filmmaker duo shares a great bond which extends beyond work and has been best friends for many years now.

At the moment, KJo is gearing up for his next directorial venture – ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan and Anushka Sharma. But there’s another big name associated with the film, a report suggests. According to the report in Bollywoodlife.com, SRK will do a cameo in the multi-starrer.

Karan Johar, who was was present as a guest speaker at the Toronto International Film Festival 2016 reportedly said, “Shah Rukh and I have an amazing working rapport. I haven’t directed a film with him in the last seven years now, but he did a scene for me recently in a film that is going to release in Diwali and after seven years when I was directing him, I realised nothing had changed. He knew exactly what I was expecting of him and I knew exactly what he was going to do. Ranbir who was the lead actor of the film turned around and said – What you guys have is like an aspiration for an actor to have with a director.”

KJo dropped ample hints to suggest that the film he was referring to is ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. But neither the filmmaker nor SRK has confirmed the buzz.

