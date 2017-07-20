Shah Rukh Khan posted a picture ,captioned ,I refrained from smoking even though the area sanctioned it! in LA

LA,July20:Shah Rukh Khan is one of those few actors who are quite vocal about their smoking habits. While there are many actors who try to hide the same from media, SRK has never done that. Well, the actor is in LA currently for a break, and he recently refrained himself from smoking even though he was in an area which permitted to smoke.

Shah Rukh Khan posted a picture on Instagram and wrote, “And I refrained from smoking even though the area sanctioned it! For a break in LA.”

Check out the post here:

Well, that’s surely a good news for his fans that the actor is trying hard to quit or to maybe just reduce the amount of cigarettes he smokes.

When it comes to films, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Jab HarryMet Sejal’ which is slated to hit the screens on August 4, 2017. He will also be seen in Aanand L Rai’s next which will be hitting screens next year.