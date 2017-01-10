Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan celebrates New Year in LBD with girl gang

Mumbai , Jan 10:Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is growing up to be quite the beauty. The teenager, who made heads turn with her gorgeous red dress on her superstar dad’s 51st birthday, was spotted bringing in the New Year with her gang.

Suhana looks jaw-droppingly gorgeous in her LBD. She celebrated with Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey and Deanne Pandey’s son Ahaan Pandey, among others. Monochrome seemed to the unanimous choice, and Suhana’s squad all sported only black and white.