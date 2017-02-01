Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ enters Rs 100-crore club in India

Mumbai, Feb 1: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s “Raees” has become 2017’s first entry into the Rs 100-crore club in India, makers have said.

“Raees” collected Rs 109.01 crore in India in seven days since its release on January 25 with Hrithik Roshan starrer “Kaabil”.

According to a statement issued on behalf of “Raees” makers, its overseas figures stand at $9.2 million, with some screens and territories yet to report.

After becoming the film to collect highest revenues on the Republic Day holiday, Raees also becomes SRK’s 7th film to enter Rs 100-crore club.

“The latest reports also inform that the film has smashed the box office record in Singapore by collecting $226,000, which is touted to be the highest ever weekend for any Bollywood film in this market,” the statement read.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment, the film features Shah Rukh as a bootlegger in a story set against the backdrop of liquor prohibition in Gujarat.

The Rahul Dholakia directorial, which also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, does not see Shah Rukh in his trademark romantic avatar, and yet it has struck a chord with his fans.

–IANS

rb/vt