Shaheed Diwas 2017: This letter to his father shows that Bhagat Singh had no fear at all

Martyrs’ Day which is seen on March 23 is likewise known as Shaheed Diwas or Sarvodaya Day.

On this days, Indians pay reverence to three martyrs who yielded their lives for the nation.

Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru are recalled on this day and tributes are paid to the opportunity warriors for the commitment to the freedom battle of India.

The revolutionaries were hanged to death for not complying with the requests of Britishers and demanding freedom from them.

Shaheed Diwas respects a definitive relinquish made the men that contributed in Indian getting freedom from outsider strengths.

Martyrs Day is seen on different days in the nation. January 30 is likewise seen as Shaheed Diwas as Mahatma Gandhi was killed on the day.

The Lahore high court today passed requests to guarantee security to the individuals who need to observe the 86th affliction day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, at the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation.

The occasion is observed each year at Shadman Chowk in Lahore, Pakistan as the three men were hanged there on March 23, 1931. Different events paying tributes to the national martyrs have been organized in the national capital on March 23, 2017.

All the three progressives were captured on murder allegations which increased national momentum. They were sentenced to death in the Lahore connivance case and were hanged to death on March 23, 1931, at 7.30 pm in the Lahore imprison. Their bodies were incinerated on the banks of the Sutlej River.

Bhagat Singh who accomplished martyrdom at an age of 23 turned into a motivation for eras to come. He turned into the substance of patriotism and martyr figure according to Indians.

At the point when Bhagat Singh was being tried, his dad Sardar Kishan Singh had kept in touch with the tribunal asking them to understand that there were numerous actualities that demonstrated his child was innocent and had nothing to do with Saunder’ s killing.

After finding out about this Bhagat Singh composed a sharp, basic letter to his own dad:

Oct. 4, 1930

My dear father,

I was astounded to learn that you had submitted a petition to the members of the Special Tribunal in connection with my defense. This intelligence proved to be too severe a blow to be borne with equanimity. It has upset the whole equilibrium of my mind. I have not been able to understand how you could think it proper to submit such a petition at this stage and in these circumstances. In spite of all the sentiments and feelings of a father, I don’t think you were at all entitled to make such a move on my behalf without even consulting me. You know that in the political field my views have always differed with those of yours. I have always been acting independently without having cared for your approval or disapproval.

I hope you can recall to yourself that since the very beginning you have been trying to convince me to fight my case very seriously and to defend myself properly. But you also know that I was always opposed to it. I never had any desire to defend myself and never did I seriously think about it. Whether it was a mere vague ideology or that I had certain arguments to justify my position, is a different question and that cannot be discussed here.

You know that we have been pursuing a definite policy in this trial. Every action of mine ought to have been consistent with that policy, my principle and my program. At present the circumstances are altogether different, but had the situation been otherwise, even then I would have been the last man to offer defense.

I had only one idea before me throughout the trial, i.e. to show complete indifference towards the trial in spite of serious nature of the charges against us. I have always been of opinion that all the political workers should be indifferent and should never bother about the legal fight in the law courts and should boldly bear the heaviest possible sentences inflicted upon them. They may defend themselves but always from purely political considerations and never from a personal point of view. Our policy in this trial has always been consistent with this principle; whether we were successful in that or not is not for me to judge. We have always been doing our duty quite disinterestedly.

In the statement accompanying the text of Lahore Conspiracy Case Ordinance, the Viceroy had stated that the accused in this case were trying to bring both law and justice into contempt. The situation afforded us an opportunity to show to the public whether we ‘re trying to bring the law into contempt or whether others were doing so. People might disagree with us on this point. You might be one of them. But that never meant that such moves should be made on my behalf without my consent or even my knowledge. My life is not so precious, at least to me, as you may probably think it to be. It is not at all worth buying at the cost of my principles. There are other comrades of mine whose case is as serious as that of mine. We had adopted a common policy and we shall stand to the last, no matter how dearly we have to pay individually for it.

Father, I am quite perplexed. I fear I might overlook the ordinary principle of etiquette and my language may become a little bit harsh while criticizing or rather censoring this move on your part. Let me be candid. I feel as though I have been stabbed at the back. Had any other person done it, I would have considered it to be nothing short of treachery. But in your case, let me say that it has been a weakness – a weakness of the worst type.

This was the time where everybody’s mettle was being tested. Let me say, father, you have failed. I know you are as sincere a patriot as one can be. I know you are as sincere a patriot as one can be. I know you have devoted your life to the cause of Indian independence, but why, at this moment, have you displayed such a weakness? I cannot understand.

In the end, I would like to inform you and my other friends and all the people interested in my case, that I have not approved of your move. I am still not at all in favor of offering any defense. Even if the court had accepted that petition submitted by some of my co-accused regarding defense, etc., I would not have defended myself. My applications submitted to the Tribunal regarding my interview during the hunger strike were misinterpreted and it was published in the press that I was going to offer the defense, though, in reality, I was never willing to offer any defense. I still hold the same opinion as before. My friends in the Borstal Jail will be taking it as a treachery and betrayal on my part. I shall not even get an opportunity to clear my position before them.

I want that public should know all the details about this complication, and, therefore, I request you to publish this letter.

Your loving son

Bhagat Singh