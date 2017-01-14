Shahid Kapoor has denies reports about cold vibes with his Rangoon co-star Kangana

Mumbai, Jan 14:Actor Shahid Kapoor has dismissed reports suggesting that he shares cold vibes with his Rangoon co-star Kangana Ranaut as he said that would happily promote the movie with her, contrary to speculations.

Much before the official trailer of Rangoon released, it was reported that Shahid and Kangana, who worked together for the first time in the movie, didn’t get along, to an extent that the Haider star even refused to promote the film with her.

However, clarifying the rumours, Shahid told reporters, “There are no issues between Kangana and me. I also read a report that we might not promote the film together. But there is no problem. I will promote the film whenever, wherever happily with Kangana and Saif Ali Khan, who is also a very big part of the film.”

Shahid was speaking at the red carpet of the xXx: Return of Xander Cage in Mumbai.

Rangoon is Shahid’s third collaboration with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and that makes the film extra special for Shahid.

“Rangoon is out on February 24. It is my third film with Vishal Bhardwaj. A large part of who I am as an actor is defined by him. So, all his movies are always special. Rangoon is very different from Haider and Kaminey. It’s an original film. So, I am looking forward to it. Also, this is my first collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala (producer), Saif and Kangana,” Shahid said.

Rangoon, set against the backdrop of the World War II, features Shahid Kapoor as a soldier, Kangana Ranaut as an action diva, and Saif Ali Khan as her mentor.